Crown Roller Mills, Dunedin NZ

Starting life in 1867 as a steam-driven flour mill with three stories and platform for a fourth, the Crown Roller Mills were extended in 1878 and then achieved five stories in 1890. It was in use until 1997 when then owner Goodman Fielder shifted their production elsewhere. It has since been converted into apartments and a restaurant. It is situated on Manor Place just off Princes Street. On Monday 21 May I walked down to Manor Place and took a look around.
Crown Roller Mills
Manor Place, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 21 May 2018
The paint company Resene have done a good page about this building and have some interior photos as well. See Rolling on – Crown Roller Mills building
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
It’s wonderful that it was converted to apartments without changing the outside shape at all. A piece of history restored and conserved.
Thanks Jane, its a real treasure!
Beautiful restoration! I could live there quite happily.
Me too!
Oh Rowena too? Well we would make a happy bunch of residential bloggers!
😊 sounds like heaven!
Very interesting Candice! I like it too and Ellen/Benjamin would happily live there. What a happy WP community we’d all be!
I could quite happily live in an apartment in this fantastic building! A restaurant on site, perfect! Benjamin likes it too. I just love seeing old buildings treated respectfully. Thank-you x 2!!
Thank you Ellen! It has loads of street appeal for sure! I’ve admired it for some time.
It looks like a lego house. 😉
Interesting. That thought hadn’t struck me 😉 Being a staged construction it is something like lego!
