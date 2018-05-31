Crown Roller Mills, Dunedin NZ

Starting life in 1867 as a steam-driven flour mill with three stories and platform for a fourth, the Crown Roller Mills were extended in 1878 and then achieved five stories in 1890. It was in use until 1997 when then owner Goodman Fielder shifted their production elsewhere. It has since been converted into apartments and a restaurant. It is situated on Manor Place just off Princes Street. On Monday 21 May I walked down to Manor Place and took a look around.

Crown Roller Mills

Manor Place, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken 21 May 2018

The paint company Resene have done a good page about this building and have some interior photos as well. See Rolling on – Crown Roller Mills building

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

