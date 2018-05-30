Bossy Bovines in Oklahoma USA

Dairy Living. For most of us dairy living is a trip to the supermarket to take a few bottles of milk off the shelf. We struggle home with the weight and thankfully deposit it in the fridge. Done!

What do we know of the cows that eat the grass and produce the milk? Of the farmers (men, women, families) who grow the grass and look after the cows? Do we spare a thought for the hard work they put in – the labour, the planning, the investment, the time, the risks?

I’d like to introduce you to Carol Troyer who DOES live this life with her family in Oklahoma USA. She shares the ups and downs, joys and successes, challenges, bossy bovines, hard work and tiredness, the garden, and family life

in her blog: Dairy Living Creating our own reality on the farm.

Carol’s cheerful, tongue-in-cheek stories of life as “the milkmaid” are informative and entertaining!

Dairy Living, Oklahoma (USA)

Welcome to the dairy farm!

Red, White & Blue

Carol with the only ‘Brown Swiss’ cow. This post has her Mom’s recipe for Pumpkin Cookies and photos of the real thing – they look YUM!

Mom’s Pumpkin Cookies

Trolley in the home garden, isn’t this lovely?

Vintage Gardening

Carol’s son driving home from church

Sunday Drive

Close and personal with a Bossy Bovine!

Back to the Grind

Rolling out the carpet for the cows in winter (literally – this is rough hay rolled out for the cows to lie on “when the freezing north wind starts howling”).

Rock and Roll

Heart for Valentines Day – look at the forehead of this cute little calf!

The Sky’s the Limit

Vege garden farm-style

Super Salad

Have you enjoyed these photos and snippets of information? I hope I’ve whetted your appetite for more! Follow Carol’s blog at Dairy Living !!!

This post compiled and arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

