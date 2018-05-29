I found this lovely oil painting on display at Dunedin Public Art Gallery when I visited on Monday 21 May 2018. The girl is blowing on a dandelion seed-head in time-honoured fashion to determine whether she is loved or not. The painter is Carlo Eduardo Perugini and he was born in Naples but moved to London with his family when he was still young. You can read more about this artist on the Art Gallery’s website page for this painting – He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

This painting is on view until 30 December in the exhibition WORLD VIEW : Mapping the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Collection

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

— Carlo Eduardo Perugini often anglicised to Charles Edward Perugini

