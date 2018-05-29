He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

I found this lovely oil painting on display at Dunedin Public Art Gallery when I visited on Monday 21 May 2018. The girl is blowing on a dandelion seed-head in time-honoured fashion to determine whether she is loved or not. The painter is Carlo Eduardo Perugini and he was born in Naples but moved to London with his family when he was still young. You can read more about this artist on the Art Gallery’s website page for this painting – He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

rsz_LovesMeOrNot_01

rsz_LovesMeOrNot_02

This painting is on view until 30 December in the exhibition WORLD VIEW : Mapping the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Collection

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

— Carlo Eduardo Perugini often anglicised to Charles Edward Perugini

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

Add yours

  4. I LOVE this painting! I am more familiar with plucking petals off a daisy to learn if I am loved or not. Blowing the Dandelion’s puff-balls of seeds has always represented making wishes and thus it could also reveal being loved or not. I suspect that much to my neighbors dismay, I always let my yard’s Dandelions go to seed and carry my wishes on the wind…into their yards. Benjamin delights in blowing them too! The artist was unknown to me and I must explore further. Thank-you so much!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: