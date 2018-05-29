I found this lovely oil painting on display at Dunedin Public Art Gallery when I visited on Monday 21 May 2018. The girl is blowing on a dandelion seed-head in time-honoured fashion to determine whether she is loved or not. The painter is Carlo Eduardo Perugini and he was born in Naples but moved to London with his family when he was still young. You can read more about this artist on the Art Gallery’s website page for this painting – He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not
This painting is on view until 30 December in the exhibition WORLD VIEW : Mapping the Dunedin Public Art Gallery Collection
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
— Carlo Eduardo Perugini often anglicised to Charles Edward Perugini
Everything in this painting looks so realistic, and the dress is gorgeous.
I love it that you like it too Candice! I just felt I had to share this wonderful painting.
I only knew about the plucking petals to find out. Do we know the answer she found on her dandelion?
That’s a mystery 😉
really cool painting – two favs are the cheeks – and the flow of the dress.
But also a delightful title – thanks for sharing
You’re welcome!
I LOVE this painting! I am more familiar with plucking petals off a daisy to learn if I am loved or not. Blowing the Dandelion’s puff-balls of seeds has always represented making wishes and thus it could also reveal being loved or not. I suspect that much to my neighbors dismay, I always let my yard’s Dandelions go to seed and carry my wishes on the wind…into their yards. Benjamin delights in blowing them too! The artist was unknown to me and I must explore further. Thank-you so much!
Yes I loved this painting too Ellen. From talking to the attendant at the exhibition it seems it is a favourite with the public, and understandably so! 🙂
