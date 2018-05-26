Rainbow Seat in Princes Street, Dunedin NZ Brightly coloured seat painted in a rainbow of colours, Princes Street, Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken by Liz on Monday 21 May, 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Rainbow Seat in Princes Street, Dunedin NZ” Add yours Wonderful bench! The world can’t be colourful enough! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Its a bright spot in a rundown part of Princes St! LikeLike Reply Benjamin thinks that this is “the bestest bench!” There is a covered bus stop with a wood bench close to my house. We often stop and rest there on the way to/from the play ground. Benjamin decided that “we should paint that bench just like this one!” I’m not sure that the town would agree, although it definitely would stand out. Thank-you!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Perhaps he could have a little rainbow-coloured wood bench in your yard? And what about the ‘coloured pencils’ fence – remember that? LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) w Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Wonderful bench! The world can’t be colourful enough!
Its a bright spot in a rundown part of Princes St!
Benjamin thinks that this is “the bestest bench!” There is a covered bus stop with a wood bench close to my house. We often stop and rest there on the way to/from the play ground. Benjamin decided that “we should paint that bench just like this one!” I’m not sure that the town would agree, although it definitely would stand out. Thank-you!!
Perhaps he could have a little rainbow-coloured wood bench in your yard? And what about the ‘coloured pencils’ fence – remember that?
