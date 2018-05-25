Heads Up!

Walking back along Princes Street to the Octagon (city centre), I passed by Victorian-era Wains Hotel and glancing up I caught sight of the wonderful mythological heads looking down at me. I noticed two pairs of heads and they are really impressive so I stopped to take some photos for this blog. Wains Hotel in its current form dates back to 1878.

Today I read that this hotel is being completely refurbished and will open later this year as a five-star boutique hotel.  Wains Hotel is at 310 Princes Street, Dunedin, New Zealand; photos taken Monday 21 May 2018.

Bacchus, Neptune and Mermaid

Please click on each photo to enlarge, then click again for the full detail. They need to be seen large-size to appreciate the lovely detail.

rsz_wains_hotel_dun_21May2018_01

rsz_wains_hotel_dun_21May2018_02

I didn’t have much success in finding information about the decorative elements but the Wikipedia entry on Wains Hotel is helpful and also has a photo of the front of the hotel.

There’s a very interesting online article about Job and Catherine Wain provided by the Toitu Settlers Museum. He was originally from London and she was from Stirling in Scotland. Their photos are included in the online article.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

  2. Wains Hotel is one fascinating piece of architecture. The enlarged photos show amazing details. One must wonder what the inspiration behind these magnificent sculptures could have been. I can just imagine how opulent the inside decor must be. Job Wain is an interesting man and I would surely enjoy reading a biography about him. Thank-you for this wonderful post!

    1. It must have been wonderful to have all those amazing things to look at and enjoy. Its a terrible shame that they’re removed as there’s nothing like seeing them in their original position where they were designed to be at home! Being a young country we never did have much of this type and quality of design so its a real treasure to find these in Dunedin. Sorry about the late reply, I missed responding to some comments somehow!

