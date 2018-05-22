Pro-Creation: New Photographic Work

On Monday 21 May we went to Dunedin and I had a wander around while Nigel attended to some business. I found the ‘Pro-Creation’ exhibition open at the Community Gallery on Princes Street and enjoyed the photographic work on display by Clive Copeman, Graham Warman, Alan Dove and Derek Morrison. This exhibition will be open 11am – 6pm on Tues 22 May and Wed 23 May at 20 Princes St, Dunedin (New Zealand).

I particularly enjoyed seeing a photograph by Graham Warman of St Patrick’s Basilica in South Dunedin, a church which I’d seen a couple of times as we drove by in the car and had greatly admired.

In God We Trust | taken by Graham Warman

The sign in the far right of the photograph reads In God We Trust

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

Information provided about the above photograph …

Graham Warman has two websites:

Graham Warman Photography and Archiphoto

FURTHER READING AND INFORMATION (added 22 May)



A Tour of St Patrick’s Basilica

St Patrick’s Redevelopment

St Patrick’s Basilica Renovation Journey (pdf)

— The framed photograph In God We Trust was taken by Graham Warman —

Text by Liz, above photos taken by Liz on 21 May 2018 with permission

Exploring Colour (2018)



Advertisements