The Long Walk

This long covered walkway has intrigued me when we’ve driven by on the busy city street. On 29 March I came across it unexpectedly while walking. It is the entrance to the Paediatric Outpatients. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo taken 29 March 2018.
Photos and Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Nice images with all those lines and angles. I’m not sure how inviting an entry it is for a child having to need their services.
When I was there I only saw a person who looked like a staff member coming out. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone else on the walkway. Possibly its just a secondary entrance that’s little used.
Cool perspective pictures! I like that!
Its quite special and I’m glad the photos record that. The Government and City are planning a brand new hospital and I don’t know what will happen to this entrance over time. It’ll be there for a few years yet anyway! Thanks Pepix!
Those afre awesome shots, Liz, and very intriguing indeed. Lovely light, shadow and perspective.
Lovely to get your comment Pete, thanks very much!
