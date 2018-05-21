The Long Walk

This long covered walkway has intrigued me when we’ve driven by on the busy city street. On 29 March I came across it unexpectedly while walking. It is the entrance to the Paediatric Outpatients. Dunedin, New Zealand. Photo taken 29 March 2018.

rsz_dun_paediatrics_entry_01

rsz_dun_paediatrics_entry_02

Photos and Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

    1. Its quite special and I’m glad the photos record that. The Government and City are planning a brand new hospital and I don’t know what will happen to this entrance over time. It’ll be there for a few years yet anyway! Thanks Pepix!

