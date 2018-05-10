Today its my pleasure to share with you a perfect pairing of paragraph and photo, by PEPIX whose blog I started following recently. If you’ve ever been caught “between a rock and a hard place” or you’re in this position right now, I hope this lovely post will encourage you to persevere.

Don’t Give Up!

Originally posted as Nicht unterkriegen lassen on May 02, 2018 by PEPIX

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

“Don’t give up” … that’s what the little periwinkle apparently thought. It blooms nicely and enjoys a beautiful day, although it grows squeezed between 2 thick stones. A basically good attitude to life. Keep smiling! 🙂

>> PEPIX has a beautiful blog at: OUTDOOR FOTOGRAFIE

Reblogged by Liz, with permission; Exploring Colour (2018)

