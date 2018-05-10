Today its my pleasure to share with you a perfect pairing of paragraph and photo, by PEPIX whose blog I started following recently. If you’ve ever been caught “between a rock and a hard place” or you’re in this position right now, I hope this lovely post will encourage you to persevere.
Don’t Give Up!
Originally posted as Nicht unterkriegen lassen on May 02, 2018 by PEPIX
** Click on the photo to enlarge **
“Don’t give up” … that’s what the little periwinkle apparently thought. It blooms nicely and enjoys a beautiful day, although it grows squeezed between 2 thick stones. A basically good attitude to life. Keep smiling! 🙂
>> PEPIX has a beautiful blog at: OUTDOOR FOTOGRAFIE
Reblogged by Liz, with permission; Exploring Colour (2018)
Love this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, its a lovely post that PEPIX put together, full of hope and encouragement 🙂
LikeLike
Nature always finds away! Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another saying just came to mind, to “hang in there!”. The little periwinkle flower is so cute!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are lovely flowers. They are flowering in my front garden now 🙂
LikeLike
Thank you, Liz, for reblogging it 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a privilege to share your lovely post with its message of encouragement. Thank you PEPIX
LikeLiked by 1 person
Benjamin and I love this photo! He says : “Keep growing little flower, you can do it!” This little flower exemplifies the words of Ralph W. Emerson : “Adopt the pace of nature; her secret is patience.” Thank-you x 2!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its wonderful that Benjamin appreciates the concept that the photo represents! And thank you for the quote Ellen!
LikeLike