Don’t give up!

Today its my pleasure to share with you a perfect pairing of paragraph and photo, by PEPIX whose blog I started following recently. If you’ve ever been caught “between a rock and a hard place” or you’re in this position right now, I hope this lovely post will encourage you to persevere.

Don’t Give Up!

Originally posted as Nicht unterkriegen lassen on May 02, 2018 by PEPIX

immergruen

“Don’t give up” … that’s what the little periwinkle apparently thought. It blooms nicely and enjoys a beautiful day, although it grows squeezed between 2 thick stones. A basically good attitude to life. Keep smiling! 🙂

  4. Benjamin and I love this photo! He says : “Keep growing little flower, you can do it!” This little flower exemplifies the words of Ralph W. Emerson : “Adopt the pace of nature; her secret is patience.” Thank-you x 2!!

