Cool Blues and Hot Pink

Four lovely images remaining, all are flowers and I have three blues and one pink. The pink easily holds it own – this is no passive pink!

Thanks to the photographers for granting permission to use their photos.

Texas bluebonnets, Lupinus texensis. Taken by Steven Schwartzman (Austin, Texas, USA). The red flowers are Indian paintbrushes, Castilleja indivisa.

From: Bluebonnets redeem themselves | 06 April, 2018

Blog: Portraits of Wildflowers

A river of Ceanothus flowing over a rock wall at Larnach Castle Garden near Dunedin, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand. 25 November, 2017.

Taken by my husband, Nigel Cowburn (New Zealand)

Glory-of-the-Snow (Chionodoxa spp.) Taken by Nick Hunter (New York, USA)

From: Glory-of-the-Snow | 17 April, 2014

Blog: Nick’s Nature Pics

Hollyhock proudly presenting its showy pink flowers

Hollyhock photo taken in her yard by Natalie Scarberry (Texas, USA)

From: Silent Sunday … | 06 May, 2018

Blog: Sacred Touches

