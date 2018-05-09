Cool Blues and Hot Pink

Four lovely images remaining, all are flowers and I have three blues and one pink. The pink easily holds it own – this is no passive pink!

Thanks to the photographers for granting permission to use their photos.

** Click on photo to enlarge **

indian-paintbrushes-in-bluebonnet-colony-3419

Texas bluebonnets, Lupinus texensis. Taken by Steven Schwartzman (Austin, Texas, USA). The red flowers are Indian paintbrushes, Castilleja indivisa.

From:   Bluebonnets redeem themselves  |  06 April, 2018

Blog:     Portraits of Wildflowers

bty

A river of Ceanothus flowing over a rock wall at Larnach Castle Garden near Dunedin, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand. 25 November, 2017.

Taken by my husband, Nigel Cowburn (New Zealand)

rsz_gloryofthesnow1e

Glory-of-the-Snow (Chionodoxa spp.)  Taken by Nick Hunter (New York, USA)

Large-size version available HERE

From:   Glory-of-the-Snow  |  17 April, 2014

Blog:     Nick’s Nature Pics

Hollyhock proudly presenting its showy pink flowers

rsz_screen-shot-2018-05-06-at-11-04-46-pm

Hollyhock photo taken in her yard by Natalie Scarberry (Texas, USA)

From:   Silent Sunday …  |  06 May, 2018

Blog:     Sacred Touches

Compiled and arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Images used with permission.

Advertisements

16 thoughts on “Cool Blues and Hot Pink

Add yours

  8. Four beautiful photos of beautiful flowers. Benjamin quietly looked at each one for a bit of time and finally said : “Gem, I like pink and blue. They are pretty, but orange is the bestest!” However true, he still wants to go see the Blue-Footed Booby dancing again. Thank-you x 2!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: