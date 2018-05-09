Cool Blues and Hot Pink

Four lovely images remaining, all are flowers and I have three blues and one pink. The pink easily holds it own – this is no passive pink!
Thanks to the photographers for granting permission to use their photos.
** Click on photo to enlarge **
Texas bluebonnets, Lupinus texensis. Taken by Steven Schwartzman (Austin, Texas, USA). The red flowers are Indian paintbrushes, Castilleja indivisa.
From: Bluebonnets redeem themselves | 06 April, 2018
Blog: Portraits of Wildflowers
A river of Ceanothus flowing over a rock wall at Larnach Castle Garden near Dunedin, Otago Peninsula, New Zealand. 25 November, 2017.
Taken by my husband, Nigel Cowburn (New Zealand)
Glory-of-the-Snow (Chionodoxa spp.) Taken by Nick Hunter (New York, USA)
Large-size version available HERE
From: Glory-of-the-Snow | 17 April, 2014
Blog: Nick’s Nature Pics
Hollyhock proudly presenting its showy pink flowers
Hollyhock photo taken in her yard by Natalie Scarberry (Texas, USA)
From: Silent Sunday … | 06 May, 2018
Blog: Sacred Touches
Compiled and arranged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Images used with permission.
I have tried to grow hollyhock, but, so far, to no avail. This reminded me that I need to try again! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve never grown them myself but I hope you give them another go. If you ask Natalie I’m sure she’d be happy to pass on some tips!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much for sharing my photo! 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome Natalie! Your pink hollyhock is no shrinking violet – what a lovely show!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, how these pictures make me wish the flowers were in bloom here. Only tulips so far, but the lilacs are starting to bud. I can’t wait for all those nice sights and scents!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lilacs are one of my favourites!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the comment urzre!
LikeLike
That ceonothus is magnificent. I have a couple in my garden, and particularly like them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve relayed your comment to Nigel who sounded very happy to receive such a nice comment about his photo – thank you! We both love ceanothus!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful colourful pictures!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
These are gorgeous and full of vibrance, Liz!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you so much Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Four beautiful photos of beautiful flowers. Benjamin quietly looked at each one for a bit of time and finally said : “Gem, I like pink and blue. They are pretty, but orange is the bestest!” However true, he still wants to go see the Blue-Footed Booby dancing again. Thank-you x 2!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like orange too so perhaps that would be a good idea for a future colour post!
LikeLike