Rabbits and Roses

Let’s look a bit further at the surrounding area near the pillar of earth from my last post. It was a rough patch of ground with rabbit holes scattered everywhere. As I walked about, the rabbits themselves would take fright and run about helter skelter. Rose bushes were scattered around everywhere too; they’re wild and seem to be as numerous as the rabbits. At this time of year the roses sport both flowers and rosehips. I don’t recall seeing much thyme at this site but it grows like a carpet in many parts of Central Otago, thriving in the dry arid places that nothing else will grow on. This post continues Setting Boundaries

Bannockburn, Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken 20 April 2018

Rough Landscape

The pillar from my last post was on the edge of what appeared to be a very large area of public domain land. I wandered around, curious to get a close look at the features left from the days of gold rush sluicing.

The ‘wedding cake’ shape in this photo is probably another remnant that would’ve held a boundary peg in the old days. Notice the rabbit holes!

Here are some steep cliff and slope areas that look like old sluicing sites

In the next photo you can see a path at the base of the cliff. I didn’t have time to follow it on this trip but I’m keen to explore it next time!

Roses

Where I saw big round oval-shaped bushes they would turn out to be wild roses.

Rabbits

The rose area had got increasingly steep and rugged and I decided to walk back to the village. I slipped through an open slot in a fence and walked across a large open field that was grazed very bare. I was incredulous at the number of rabbit holes and rabbit droppings – they were just simply everywhere! Nigel tells me that four rabbits will eat the equivalent of a sheep, no wonder they’re a farmer’s nightmare.

Rabbit droppings …

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements