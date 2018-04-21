Pulling Together

There were six horse teams at the National Ploughing Championships at Thornbury, Southland, New Zealand. These are the four horse teams that I haven’t yet featured in my posts. Photos taken when we attended on Saturday 14 April.

Two-Horse team resting. The ploughman has left for a short break.

The Six-Horse team has finished a furrow and they now need to execute a turn in order to cross their site and then plough a furrow back to the far end of the field. Turning requires a lot of co-ordination when there’s six horses involved, and it looks a bit like a dance when they do it, all side-stepping neatly together.

The names of the six horses are Logan, Ceri, Ben, Tom, Bella and Sam. They pull a Boothmac three furrow plough manufactured in NZ in the early 1920’s.

A Four-Horse team is resting – they’ve just finished a furrow. The driver gets them going again and they move across their site to get in position to pull the plough back up to the far end. I just managed to get a shot of the driver on the plough, very poor but you can see that the driver is working both the horses and the plough.

Another Four-Horse team is pulling their plough in a turn so that they can work their way back up to the far end of the field. The shot of the plough is slightly better this time.

Text by Liz; first photo by Nigel, other photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

