Postmasters House in Clyde

I shared with you how much we enjoyed visiting the Post Office Cafe & Bar in Clyde, Central Otago. While I was checking out the garden bar I noticed a sign on a garden gate about accommodation next door. I enquired at the cafe about it and found the prices very reasonable. Now bear in mind that this was Good Friday when you’d expect everything to be booked up. It took all my courage to ask what appeared to be a patently stupid question … “Ah, I don’t suppose you’ve got any rooms available tonight?”. To my astonishment a booking for two rooms had been cancelled! We were able to have a room with a queen bed for $95. Shared bathroom, but the other room wasn’t booked so we’d have it to ourselves. Apart from these, there was also another room for $125, a huge one with queen bed and en suite which was booked by a couple doing the Central Otago cycle trail. We met them the next morning in the shared kitchen. Very nice young Scottish couple living and working in Christchurch at present but heading back to Scotland in a few months.

In today’s post I’ll show photos from our accommodation in the Postmasters House. We wandered around Clyde in the evening and found lots of things of interest so I’ll share some of those in future posts!

The Postmasters House

Photo below is the bedside lamp on one side of the bed…

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements