Tough Guy in Tapanui

Today I’m sharing a little bit of Australia with you in the form of this letterbox sculpture in Tapanui (Otago, New Zealand). We walked past it the other day and Nigel referred to it as ‘Ned Kelly’. Now, I know the name ‘Ned Kelly’ from a saying I’ve long been familiar with where one person might say of another that he “has the cheek of Ned Kelly”. But I knew nothing about the character. I’ve since found out that he was an Australian bushranger and outlaw who had a rather tragic life, a few run-ins with the authorities and eventually was captured and hung. Life was harsh and he was probably treated very unfairly; when he was young he’d saved a boy from drowning. When captured, he was wearing a suit of armour made of steel from plough shares. When I found photos of this armour, I realised that Nigel was absolutely right and that this sculpture is indeed Ned Kelly in his armour.
NED KELLY
Here are photos of Ned Kelly’s armour from the State Library of Victoria, Australia.
Further Reading
Short introduction to Ned Kelly from Culture Victoria
Biography of Ned Kelly from the Australian Dictionary of Biography
Very comprehensive information available at Ned Kelly: Australian Iron Outlaw
Ned Kelly’s father was transported from Ireland, an ex-convict who’d served seven years for stealing two pigs. I’ve previously reviewed The Tin Ticket a book about the experiences of women who were transported to Australia as convicts from the UK. Its a real eye-opener into the attitudes and corruption in society at that time.
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Someone is very clever, building such a good likeness to Ned Kelly. Great photos as usual and interesting information!!
Thanks Wendy. He goes by the name of Spud Sim and he has a variety of interesting sculptures at his property. I think he does commissions for people.
Funny sculpture! Do you enjoy the beginning autumn in NZ? Today we have in Germany wonderful spring weather and I am very happy about the awakening nature. It was a long period of winter. Too long! Warm wishes Simone
If its a nice autumn I enjoy it but we’re getting lots of rain and cold winds and its horrible. Weather forecast is for cold and wet weather this week. I’m really glad for you but its horrid here. Glad to have your warm wishes Simone! Make the most of your lovely weather. Hugs, Liz xx
😀 I send you some warm sunrays….
Hahaha … much appreciated Simone!
i’m an Aussie but live in (and love) NZ. I wrote about Ned in one of my earlier blogs – https://nancyvada.me/2016/05/15/123-ned-kelly-country/
Thank you for the link! It was a lovely surprise and I particularly enjoyed seeing the big Ned Kelly statue!
I had never heard of Ned before. Thank you for the introduction.
Benjamin will be positively ecstatic when he sees these photos on Monday! This is a fantabulous letterbox! I am off to read the links that you so kindly included. You always provide so much interesting and educational information with your exceptionally lovely photos. Thank-you x 2!!
Very interesting, Liz! Thanks for sharing the history.
