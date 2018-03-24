Into the Tuatarium

Live tuatara can be seen at Southland Museum and Art Gallery in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. I was there on 14 March 2018 and would like to share something of the tuatara experience with you.

I REALLY like the colourful tuatara logo they use at both entrances into the Museum!

The cafe in the museum is very good; also the staff were kind enough to let me model one of their aprons – the above logo is embroidered onto the apron. The museum staff also have this logo on their grey shirts.

Closeup of the embroidery logo

To give you an idea of what a tuatara looks like, here is a larger-than-life statue that’s located out the front of the museum

Let’s get back on track to the tuatarium!

The first two photos are taken in Henry’s living space and I think this is actually Henry, he has some female company at present. The tuatara are behind glass, hence the reflections. First photo by Liz and second photo by Nigel.

HENRY is around 120 years old … isn’t that incredible!

And Nigel took this photo of a different, far smaller, tuatara that was in a separate enclosure. I think, probably, its mouth is open as a cooling strategy.

Further Reading

Tuatara at Southland Museum and Art Gallery : web page with pdf brochure available right down the very bottom of the page

Later addition: Too late for many of you but here is a very good web page from San Diego Zoo

Text by Liz; Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

