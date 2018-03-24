Into the Tuatarium

Live tuatara can be seen at Southland Museum and Art Gallery in Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. I was there on 14 March 2018 and would like to share something of the tuatara experience with you.

I REALLY like the colourful tuatara logo they use at both entrances into the Museum!

rsz_img_20180314_115541

The cafe in the museum is very good; also the staff were kind enough to let me model one of their aprons – the above logo is embroidered onto the apron. The museum staff also have this logo on their grey shirts.

dav

Closeup of the embroidery logo

dav

To give you an idea of what a tuatara looks like, here is a larger-than-life statue that’s located out the front of the museum

rsz_img_20180314_150500

Let’s get back on track to the tuatarium!

rsz_img_20180314_144946

The first two photos are taken in Henry’s living space and I think this is actually Henry, he has some female company at present. The tuatara are behind glass, hence the reflections. First photo by Liz and second photo by Nigel.

HENRY is around 120 years old … isn’t that incredible!

rsz_1img_20180314_150118

dav

And Nigel took this photo of a different, far smaller, tuatara that was in a separate enclosure. I think, probably, its mouth is open as a cooling strategy.

dav

Further Reading

Tuatara at Southland Museum and Art Gallery : web page with pdf brochure available right down the very bottom of the page

Later addition: Too late for many of you but here is a very good web page from San Diego Zoo

Text by Liz; Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

11 thoughts on “Into the Tuatarium

Add yours

  4. Benjamin is absolutely enchanted by the Tuatara! He says : “They look like teeny dinosaurs, I love them!” He loved the “humongous” statue too. The logo and embroidered apron are beautiful. We are going to try and find more information about these amazing little Tuatara. Thank-you so much! P.S. Benjamin also wants me to add : “Miss Liz , you are so cute in the apron!” He loves the name Nigel!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: