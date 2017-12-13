Willow, Wicker and Weaving

Riverstone Kitchen has extensive beautiful and functional gardens surrounding the restaurant, retail buildings and carpark. Nigel gave me free rein on the photos he took so despite losing mine in yesterday’s laptop disaster I can still share some of the experience.

This post continues my previous post Dot’s Dream Castle so you can find more information and links there if you haven’t already read it.

Click on ANY of the images below for an enlarged version.

Riverstone Castle. The water is an irrigation lake, this is right in farming country.

Woven ball tucked into the branches of a tree.

A whole series of raised vegetable gardens by the carpark. The woven ball is in the tree on the left, and just left of centre is a woven willow hedge or screen.

Entrance arch in the living screen.

Here Nigel has beautifully captured the shadows cast by the woven screen.

Castle view that you can see from the carpark and lawn/vege-bed area.

Riverstone Castle, lake and fountain.

Text by Exploring Colour. Photos by Nigel Cowburn | Growplan

