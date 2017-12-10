Yellow Silage Wrap, New Zealand Silage bales in yellow silage wrap. Viewed as we were driving between Waihola and Dunedin, New Zealand. Taken 06 Dec 2017. Click on photo to enlarge. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Yellow Silage Wrap, New Zealand” Add yours Nice to see some warm colour. We are in a partially white world here, with heavy snow forecast tomorrow! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hi Helen! Your white world must be looking very pretty too. I’ll have more summery blog-posts coming soon! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’ll try & get some photos tomorrow! Look forward to more of your summery ones! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply You do that Helen! I’ll look forward to your pictures too! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply While on holiday in Norway once, a tour guide commented that these were actually Troll Eggs. 🙂 LikeLiked by 2 people Reply That’s a new story to me! LikeLike Reply Nice eh? Gotta love a bit of a romanticised storytelling view of the world from time to time. 😉 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Nice to see some warm colour. We are in a partially white world here, with heavy snow forecast tomorrow!
Hi Helen! Your white world must be looking very pretty too. I’ll have more summery blog-posts coming soon!
I’ll try & get some photos tomorrow! Look forward to more of your summery ones!
You do that Helen! I’ll look forward to your pictures too!
While on holiday in Norway once, a tour guide commented that these were actually Troll Eggs. 🙂
That’s a new story to me!
Nice eh? Gotta love a bit of a romanticised storytelling view of the world from time to time. 😉
