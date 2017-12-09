Pink Spires of Echium wildpretii

In my Celebrating Colour post of 23 Nov, I showed the above photo of Echium wildpretii and wrote that I would do a post on this plant in the near future. Today’s the day! This is a biennial plant that comes from the Canary Islands.

The three photos above were all taken at Tenerife, Canary Islands by Cornelia Schneider-Frank, Germany and sourced through Pixabay.

The first time I saw the pink-flowered Echium or ‘pink bugloss’ was at the Dunedin Botanic Garden and I was stunned because until then I’d only ever seen the tall blue-flowered Echiums that grow like weeds in some parts of New Zealand. I hadn’t realised a pink-flowered Echium even existed.

Nigel took both of these photos in November 2015 when we were in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I couldn’t believe the beauty of the large pink spikes paired with silver-grey foliage!

FURTHER INFORMATION

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017)

