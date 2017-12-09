Pink Spires of Echium wildpretii

In my Celebrating Colour post of 23 Nov, I showed the above photo of Echium wildpretii and wrote that I would do a post on this plant in the near future. Today’s the day! This is a biennial plant that comes from the Canary Islands.

 

Click on ANY photo in this post to view an enlargement.

 

The three photos above were all taken at Tenerife, Canary Islands by Cornelia Schneider-Frank, Germany and sourced through Pixabay.

The first time I saw the pink-flowered Echium or ‘pink bugloss’ was at the Dunedin Botanic Garden and I was stunned because until then I’d only ever seen the tall blue-flowered Echiums that grow like weeds in some parts of New Zealand.  I hadn’t realised a pink-flowered Echium even existed.

Nigel took both of these photos in November 2015 when we were in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens. I couldn’t believe the beauty of the large pink spikes paired with silver-grey foliage!

FURTHER INFORMATION

Growing Echium wildpretii in a garden situation:  Texture Plants

Echium wildpretii and other flora in Teide National Park:  Tenerife Tourism

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017)

  1. What a gorgeous flower in the most beautiful shade of pink! The length of that spike is amazing and equally amazing is that they stay upright. Do you have an idea of what the length of a spike might be? There must be hundreds of the tiny flowers on each of the spikes and a very interesting spiral pattern on each as well. The silvery foliage adds to the overall beauty of this marvelous plant. I love being able to enlarge the divine photos for even more detail. Thank-you!

