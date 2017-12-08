Pretty Pink and White Dogwood Flowers Pretty pink and white Dogwood flowers at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Cornus species. I asked Nigel to take this photo for me as they were too high for me to reach! Taken 05 Dec 2017. Click on the photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Pretty Pink and White Dogwood Flowers” Add yours Wonderful colour, Liz! It is very pretty and much pinker than those we see. Thank you for thinking of me. LikeLike Reply Dogwood tree? Very pretty. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hi Ted! I had Ellen in mind when I asked Nigel to get a photo of these flowers, as she likes them. I think I’d previously mentioned to her that we’d seen one with pretty pink flowers at the botanic garden. So here it is! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Very nice of you 😀. So she likes Dogwood, anything else I should know 😂😂😂😂😂. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Wonderful colour, Liz! It is very pretty and much pinker than those we see. Thank you for thinking of me.
Dogwood tree? Very pretty.
Hi Ted! I had Ellen in mind when I asked Nigel to get a photo of these flowers, as she likes them. I think I’d previously mentioned to her that we’d seen one with pretty pink flowers at the botanic garden. So here it is!
Very nice of you 😀. So she likes Dogwood, anything else I should know 😂😂😂😂😂.
