Five Eyes [series]: Mike Powell

Everywhere, eyes are watching! Wildlife and animal photography often provide a wonderful view into animals’ eyes and gives us a small insight into their world and their behaviour.

Eye detail, colour, shape and pattern are interesting in themselves. Focused eyes of predator, wary eyes of prey, even just a curious glance – all can make a strong impression.

Mike Powell (Virginia, USA) kindly assisted me in finding five photos from his collection that relate to ‘eyes’.

Let me know if you enjoy this post as I’m considering doing a ‘Five Eyes’ series, featuring a different photographer each time 🙂

Mike Powell blogs at: Mike Powell | My journey through photography

As well as enjoying Mike’s photos, I enjoy the information and discussion that he writes for each post. Under each photo below is a link to his original post where you can read the story that goes with the image.

Click on any image below to view large-size version.

Blue-eyed, Blue-faced Beauty | Oct 18, 2014

Above: Blue-faced Meadowhawk dragonfly (Sympetrum ambiguum)

Eye of the turtle | May 15, 2015

Above: Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina)

Fox on a frozen pond | Jan 31, 2016

Above: Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) standing on pond ice

First catch of December | Dec 01, 2017

Above: Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias)

Curiosity | October 23, 2017

Above: A Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) and a Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus) “seemed to be eyeing each other with intense curiosity…”

