Five Eyes [series]: Mike Powell

Everywhere, eyes are watching! Wildlife and animal photography often provide a wonderful view into animals’ eyes and gives us a small insight into their world and their behaviour.
Eye detail, colour, shape and pattern are interesting in themselves. Focused eyes of predator, wary eyes of prey, even just a curious glance – all can make a strong impression.
Mike Powell (Virginia, USA) kindly assisted me in finding five photos from his collection that relate to ‘eyes’.
Let me know if you enjoy this post as I’m considering doing a ‘Five Eyes’ series, featuring a different photographer each time 🙂
Mike Powell blogs at: Mike Powell | My journey through photography
As well as enjoying Mike’s photos, I enjoy the information and discussion that he writes for each post. Under each photo below is a link to his original post where you can read the story that goes with the image.
Click on any image below to view large-size version.
Blue-eyed, Blue-faced Beauty | Oct 18, 2014
Above: Blue-faced Meadowhawk dragonfly (Sympetrum ambiguum)
Eye of the turtle | May 15, 2015
Above: Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina)
Fox on a frozen pond | Jan 31, 2016
Above: Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes) standing on pond ice
First catch of December | Dec 01, 2017
Above: Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias)
Curiosity | October 23, 2017
Above: A Belted Kingfisher (Megaceryle alcyon) and a Red-headed Woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus) “seemed to be eyeing each other with intense curiosity…”
Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). Images used with permission.
Mike, this is a wonderful selection of “eye” shots! I especially like the Kingfisher and Woodpecker eyeing each other and your catch or the Heron and his lunch eye!
Liz, great series idea. I look forward to seeing more!
LikeLike
Amazing photos! Interesting idea to focus on eyes, fascinating!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Mike Powell and commented:
Liz from New Zealand loves to explore a lot more than just color in her blog Exploring Colour. She has a wonderful ongoing series on different aspects of beauty by guest writers and has started a new series on eyes. I am honored to be the first featured photographer. Be sure to check out her blog for beauty and inspiration in many forms.
LikeLiked by 1 person