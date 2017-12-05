Monkey Puzzle at Invermay

I’ve shared one photo of this monkey puzzle tree with you already, and now I’d like to devote a post just to this one tree. Its the best specimen that I’ve yet come across and I was pretty excited to find it! Taken at Invermay Agricultural Research Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand on Sun 26 Nov 2017.
Monkey Puzzle Tree (Araucaria araucana). NOT native to New Zealand! The Eden Project has a well-presented web page if you’d like to read more about this tree.
As I admired this tree I couldn’t help thinking it looks like a natural Christmas Tree complete with decorations! Nigel observed that there were no old cones visible and this is probably the first year its coned.
Click on photo to enlarge. Cone detail. Awesome photo taken by Nigel and already shared on his Growplan blog.
Above: Foliage detail, taken by Nigel.
Above: Foliage detail, taken by Nigel.
Foliage side-on. Very spikey!
I really love the patterns and textures!
Shadow detail on tarmac.
The Monkey Puzzle with a native beech tree as near neighbour.
Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed
I agree, Liz. I don’t think it needs any more decoration to make it a perfect Christmas tree.
LikeLike
I’ve never seen one of these before. I don’t think they grow around here; probably wouldn’t survive our winter’s.
LikeLike
The Monkey Puzzle is one of my favourite trees. Great photos, Liz! I love those crazy shadows!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great pics, Liz! Glad to see you found such a great specimen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome Treeographer! Glad you popped in to see this one! Best wishes!
LikeLike
You covered this really well. I have been curious about this tree for decades. This is my first up-close view of the foliage and cones. Thank you so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I’m so humbled and grateful to hear that! That is so sweet! Three of the photos were from hubby and I know he’ll be touched by your appreciation too. Thank you and best wishes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a beautiful tree!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re really eye-catching! Thanks Sharon!
LikeLike
Nice Trees , I luv the ones I’ve see in San Francisco too 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool! 🙂
LikeLike
That does look an amazing specimen! We don’t see many that size over here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really? We see everything from young ones just starting out to real grizzled, huge old ones. But to me this one has the Goldilocks factor – its just right!
LikeLiked by 1 person