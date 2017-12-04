Appreciating Trees

Following on from yesterdays Bountiful Blossom post, I want to share with you some other beautiful trees that were nearby. Invermay Agricultural Research Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken Sun 26 Nov 2017.

This Horse Chestnut tree is looking beautiful with its lovely display of candle flowers. It also provides a nice pool of shade on a hot day, as does the oak tree further back. Spent flowers had shed their petals all over the grass below, scattered like pink confetti.

Horse Chestnut candle flowers

Horse Chestnut, candle detail

Sunlit foliage of the oak tree which was directly behind the Horse Chestnut

Click on photo to enlarge. Nigel standing in the shade under the oak tree.

Looking up through the branches. This oak has lovely light-coloured bark.

Click on photo to enlarge. Trunk and shadow detail, of the oak tree.

Nearby tree with lovely delicate foliage. Not a tree we’re familiar with so I can’t tell you the name.

Click on photo to enlarge. The unknown tree had a nicely textured trunk with attractive yellow lichen growing on it. This beauty was enhanced by the natural light effects and shadow patterns.

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017)

Advertisements