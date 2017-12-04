Appreciating Trees

Following on from yesterdays Bountiful Blossom post, I want to share with you some other beautiful trees that were nearby. Invermay Agricultural Research Centre, Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos taken Sun 26 Nov 2017.
This Horse Chestnut tree is looking beautiful with its lovely display of candle flowers. It also provides a nice pool of shade on a hot day, as does the oak tree further back. Spent flowers had shed their petals all over the grass below, scattered like pink confetti.
Horse Chestnut candle flowers
Horse Chestnut, candle detail
Sunlit foliage of the oak tree which was directly behind the Horse Chestnut
Click on photo to enlarge. Nigel standing in the shade under the oak tree.
Looking up through the branches. This oak has lovely light-coloured bark.
Click on photo to enlarge. Trunk and shadow detail, of the oak tree.
Nearby tree with lovely delicate foliage. Not a tree we’re familiar with so I can’t tell you the name.
Click on photo to enlarge. The unknown tree had a nicely textured trunk with attractive yellow lichen growing on it. This beauty was enhanced by the natural light effects and shadow patterns.
Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017)
Wonderful blog, Liz! I do love the Horse Chesnut with those tall spiky flowers.
Thank you Pete! Always amazes me how they have such a spread of flowers!
The Horse Chestnut tree is glorious with all of the softly colored blooms. The Oak tree’s trunk and twisting branches are amazing, as Benjamin would say, it is humongous! My White Oak trees have a soft green lichen on them, this yellow lichen is very pretty. Thank-you!
My pleasure Ellen, its lovely to see and share these wonderful things from nature!
Wonderful! I’m just reading ‘he Hidden Life of Trees’, by Peter Wohlleben, do you know that? Amazing the sense of consciousness trees seem to have, and strong sense of community networking & support!
Rings a bell… I think Nigel may have had it recently. Thanks! I guess you’ve seen the TED talk “How trees talk to each other” by Suzanne Simard? It seems to be all over the Web but I did enjoy it!
Thanks, will look out for that TED talk, sounds interesting!
Helen, while looking for a link for you,, I found another shorter more informal talk by her as well, so here are two links (1) the shorter casual talk is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8SORM4dYG8 and (2) the formal TED talk is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Un2yBgIAxYs
I’m a tree fan too. Every tree has a “personality”, and every species it’s own beauty.
Yes, trees offer so much!
So beautiful!…candle flowers look like hanging ornaments of Christmas tree.
Hi Bhavana! They do look very festive 🙂
Wow, what a wonderful specimen of the Horse Chestnut!
Thought you’d like it Ellen! Its very beautiful!
Did not know they were called Candle Flowers, though it makes sense 😀
The term ‘candle’ is a proper term although I’m not sure exactly how its normally used. They may just be called ‘candles’. So there could be a little bit of artistic license there as well! Not sure!
Oh those candle flowers!
yes, they’re lovely flowers and the trees we see are often big trees, so lots and lots of candles!
I’ve never seen those here. so fascinating!
That’s one of the things I love about blogging, sharing stuff that I’m familiar with and finding that its new to someone else! I’m constantly finding new stuff from other blogs… so exciting!
it really is!!
