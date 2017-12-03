Bountiful Blossom

While I was exploring the Invermay Agricultural Research Centre campus last Sunday, I noticed a wonderful display of blossom coming into view. Hurrying over, I found this Cornus or Dogwood tree with copious amounts of blossom. Quite a find given that the Spring blossom is largely finished now! Dunedin, New Zealand.

The Horse Chestnut tree behind is also flowering and was looking very beautiful too.

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017)

Advertisements