Bountiful Blossom

While I was exploring the Invermay Agricultural Research Centre campus last Sunday, I noticed a wonderful display of blossom coming into view. Hurrying over, I found this Cornus or Dogwood tree with copious amounts of blossom. Quite a find given that the Spring blossom is largely finished now! Dunedin, New Zealand.

rsz_invermay_cornus_01

 

rsz_invermay_cornus_02

 

rsz_invermay_cornus_03

 

rsz_invermay_cornus_04

 

rsz_invermay_cornus_05

The Horse Chestnut tree behind is also flowering and was looking very beautiful too.

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017)

