Paradise Shelduck (2)

We saw a lovely family of Paradise Shelducks near a pond at Invermay Research Campus on Sunday, 26 November. As soon as we stopped the car, the parents must have told the ducklings to run for the water because they all instantly ran for the pond!

Invermay is an agricultural research centre on the outskirts of Dunedin City, New Zealand.

As explained in yesterday’s post, Paradise Shelduck (1), these shelducks are endemic to New Zealand and commonly seen. Tadorna variegata

rsz_invermay_pond_01The duck with the white head is the female. The male duck is dark and harder to see.

rsz_invermay_pond_02Footbridge over the pond and water lilies

rsz_invermay_pond_03Mother duck on the pond with her ducklings.

rsz_invermay_pond_04Father duck is standing on the far bank on top of the rocky edge, quietly keeping watch

rsz_invermay_pond_05The scene was peaceful but the mother duck was anything but, keeping up a constant stream of shrill alarm calls while we were present.

rsz_invermay_pond_06The large patch of water lilies

Just for reference, here’s a closer view of a female Paradise Shelduck…

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
This photo taken by Nigel

Text and photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed

