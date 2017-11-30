Paradise Shelduck (1)

Here is a photo that Nigel took some time ago of a female Paradise Shelduck (Tadorna variegata), a common and very pretty duck here in New Zealand. They’re bigger than mallards and in the wild they’re very sensitive about intruders and honk noisily in unison as soon as they see you! Go a bit closer and they’ll take off into the air together, still honking their displeasure or consternation, or whatever it is!
The female has a high-pitched shrill honk and the male has a lower, gravelly sound. Here’s a sound recording
She is very eye-catching with her white head. He is much darker but has pretty markings. The Paradise Duck is endemic to New Zealand.
On Sunday we were looking around the grounds of a research campus and saw a family of paradise ducks. They were going to be the subject of my post today but my usual online image editor now wouldn’t recognise my files!
So here’s an older photo that Nigel took somewhere else of a female Paradise Shelduck. It was already sized ok for uploading.
ADVICE NEEDED PLEASE: To resize images, up till now I’ve used picresize and I can also use it to crop images when necessary. That’s all I need!
But now when I try to upload any image, it says “Sorry, please upload a valid image” even though the image is just the same as all the images I’ve edited with picresize in the past.
PLEASE does anyone recommend another simple image editor (whether its online like picresize or a simple download). I’m using Windows 7 on a laptop that has memory of 2GB, and I normally use Firefox as browser. I’m only interested in a free image editor.
If you have a recommendation, would you please tell me in the comments – thanks!
Best wishes
Liz
PS. The picresize image editor suddenly started working for me. I’ll put the pond images with the Paradise Duck family into a separate post.
PS2. I’d still be keen to receive any recommendations for another image editor!
If I’d known about this endemic duck, I’d have kept a lookout for one to photograph as we toured NZ in February.
Shame that, but you’ll be back won’t you Steve? You won’t find it too difficult to find some!
What a beautiful specimen. I have only seen a Common Shelduck in Germany so far.
Lovely duck. Sorry, not able to help on the technical side.
Thanks Helen! So frustrating when something I rely on suddenly didn’t work! Now its working again, but it would be good if I can find an alternative I can go to in future if need be! All the best, Liz
I use photofiltre. It’s free and does most of what I need.
http://photofiltre.free.fr/download_en.htm
I look forward to seeing the family of ducks.
Thanks for the link Candice. Ducks (2) tonight!
I use Light Image Resizer and it is free :). What a gorgeous duck – love the colours.
Thank you, will check that out. Glad you liked the duck. It does have lovely colours and quite an accolade given that you have such beautifully coloured birds over there in Aussie 🙂
I use ‘PhotosScape’ it’s free & fun! Lots a options! 😉
Thanks for the recommendation!
