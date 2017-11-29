Finding Beauty Close to Home, by Jean Mackay

The late-November sun casts long shadows, even at high noon. Russet leaves still hang on the oaks, though the maple and walnut and birch are bare. The stream alongside the driveway runs blue and black and cold as it makes its way past the house and through the woods beyond. I am grateful every day to live here.
My husband and I moved to this rural property in upstate New York from a suburban “Main Street” just a few months ago. Surrounded by farm fields, overgrown meadow, and woodlands, we felt at home the moment we pulled into the driveway with our realtor. We were looking for a place to care about and care for; a place where our family could gather together; a place to sink down roots again after a job-related upheaval shifted us away from New York State and back again within the span of a few years.
As an artist and naturalist, this is also a place where I will find years of inspiration– discovering, learning, and painting the beauty and variety of my own backyard. As you can see from these selected journal pieces, there is no shortage of subjects.
This is the first time since I began keeping an artist journal more than 20 years ago that I am living in a place where there is so much natural diversity and beauty. Going farther afield to find more wild places has long been a necessary part of my sketching routine. Now, I am eager to be home.
I am especially excited to see how things will change and unfold over the course of the year. Already, the moths by the porch light have disappeared; the meadow has gone from yellow to brown; once-hidden songbird nests have revealed themselves; and, soon, a blanket of snow will whiten bare branches. A lifetime of blank journal pages are ready to be filled.
— Jean Mackay
Drawn In, www.jeanmackayart.com
Yay! You’re in my reader now! Hooray! Finally now I can enjoy your wonderful posts. Blessings and hugs, N 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s so wonderful to hear Natalie, hooray! Best wishes, Liz xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Same to you, Liz! xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very inspriring paintings, Jean! This sounds like such an idylic life, and and I look forward to seeing more of your beautiful art!
Thank you for finding another very talented soul to share with us on your magnificent blog, Liz! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much Pete!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Pete– and ditto your thanks to Liz for making connections worldwide. It looks like we share an interest in many of the same natural subjects. Keep photographing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the most creative ‘do list’ I’ve seen! What a beautiful place to be living!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m happy to say that most of this TO DO list is checked off…and has been replaced by a whole new project list. Progress! Thanks for your nice comment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jean is a beautiful artist…I also follow her blog. Thanks for sharing her stunning artwork.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sharon! I appreciate the endorsement, especially coming from someone creative and artistic like you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are home.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, happily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am in awe of people with artistic skills and the pages from your journal that you have shared are simply amazing–they do such a wonderful job of capturing the beauty of the natural world in a distinctive and appealing way. I am equally drawn to your infectious enthusiasm and almost childlike excitement about how things will change over time. I absolutely love your final sentence–“A lifetime of blank journal pages are ready to be filled.” Wow!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Mike- I’m glad you liked the post and caught a bit of my excitement!
LikeLiked by 2 people