Garden Elements at Larnach

The Laburnum Tunnel at Larnach wasn’t the only thing that caught our attention on Saturday. Here are some other photos from the same visit that I’d like to share with you…

These young Wedding Cake Trees are right by the carpark. It was late afternoon when we left and the sun was very bright. Much of the area was in shade but a shaft of bright sunlight was illuminating part of this tree.

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_01
Wedding Cake Tree or Cornus controversa ‘Variegata’

A lovely flow of white daisy-type flowers…

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_02

and beautiful blue delphiniums that look wonderful (despite being over-exposed in my photo).

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_03

Here’s another flow of flowers. This time its a stunning ground-cover form of Ceanothus. (The white flowers behind are the same daisy flowers that are shown in photo 2 above.)

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_04

When we first entered the garden, we were very taken with this lovely pairing of a purple-toned flax with Anthriscus sylvestris ‘Ravenswing’, a form of cow parsley that is a great favourite with both Nigel and myself.

I took this first photo…

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_05

Nigel took this photo (below)

dav

And here’s another I took to show the overall plant combination. On this side of the flax there is a very attractive Ligularia that has similar purple foliage tones to the flax and the Anthriscus.

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_07

Lastly, I include two photos that show an entrance into the garden where the blue delphiniums are. Click on the first photo to enlarge…

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_08_1200w

 

rsz_larnach_garden_elements_09_vert700w

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: