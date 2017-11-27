Golden Showers

Laburnum Tunnel at Larnach Castle Garden, Otago Peninsula (near Dunedin), New Zealand  |  Sat 25 November 2017

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_01Click on the photo to enlarge.

The Larnach Castle Laburnum Tunnel, photographed during our visit on Saturday. We were anxious not to miss seeing it in bloom! Above, you can see a couple walking down the slope through the lovely tunnel. The sentinel trees either side of the tunnel are New Zealand cabbage trees (Cordyline australis).

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_02Click on the photo to enlarge.

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_03Click on the photo to enlarge.

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_04Click on the photo to enlarge.

davClick on the photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.

Remember the cabbage trees I pointed out in the first photo on this post? Nigel found a native New Zealand Pigeon sitting nice and cosy under the cabbage tree foliage. The NZ Pigeon is Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae. Here it is…

dav

Photo (below): Laburnum Tunnel in Winter, 13 Aug 2017. The sign reads “This Grass Is Being Rested”

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_09

You might like to see these photos as well…

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_05

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_08

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_06

rsz_larnach_laburnum_tunnel_07

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed

 

Golden Showers

Add yours

  I can not find the word to describe the Laburnum Tunnel, it doesn't exist! I would say my usual "fantabulous", though it doesn't begin to convey the majesty or beauty of this heavenly place. These magnificent photos are even more delightful when enlarged! Thank-you!!

    Lovely to hear how much you appreciated seeing these photos Ellen! When you experience something beautiful like this, its unforgettable. It doesn't matter that it only looks like this for a short period each year because the moment will always be there in my mind, and of course the photos help to preserve the wonderful memory and enable one to share the experience with others! Glad you enjoyed!

    The native pigeons make a strange descending coo-ing noise and its quite carrying. Nigel heard the sound and looked around, and spotted it resting up there. When they're quiet they're very difficult to spot (because if they're not feeding, they're generally very still)

