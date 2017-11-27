Golden Showers

Laburnum Tunnel at Larnach Castle Garden, Otago Peninsula (near Dunedin), New Zealand | Sat 25 November 2017

Click on the photo to enlarge.

The Larnach Castle Laburnum Tunnel, photographed during our visit on Saturday. We were anxious not to miss seeing it in bloom! Above, you can see a couple walking down the slope through the lovely tunnel. The sentinel trees either side of the tunnel are New Zealand cabbage trees (Cordyline australis).

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Click on the photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.

Remember the cabbage trees I pointed out in the first photo on this post? Nigel found a native New Zealand Pigeon sitting nice and cosy under the cabbage tree foliage. The NZ Pigeon is Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae. Here it is…

Photo (below): Laburnum Tunnel in Winter, 13 Aug 2017. The sign reads “This Grass Is Being Rested”

You might like to see these photos as well…

Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed



Advertisements