Golden Showers

Laburnum Tunnel at Larnach Castle Garden, Otago Peninsula (near Dunedin), New Zealand | Sat 25 November 2017
Click on the photo to enlarge.
The Larnach Castle Laburnum Tunnel, photographed during our visit on Saturday. We were anxious not to miss seeing it in bloom! Above, you can see a couple walking down the slope through the lovely tunnel. The sentinel trees either side of the tunnel are New Zealand cabbage trees (Cordyline australis).
Click on the photo to enlarge.
Click on the photo to enlarge.
Click on the photo to enlarge.
Click on the photo to enlarge. Photo taken by Nigel.
Remember the cabbage trees I pointed out in the first photo on this post? Nigel found a native New Zealand Pigeon sitting nice and cosy under the cabbage tree foliage. The NZ Pigeon is Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae. Here it is…
Photo (below): Laburnum Tunnel in Winter, 13 Aug 2017. The sign reads “This Grass Is Being Rested”
You might like to see these photos as well…
Text and Photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed
So beautiful! They look like yellow wisteria to me. Nothing like this here.
LikeLike
Beautiful!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! It was a very beautiful experience to be there and its nice to be able to share that through the photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can not find the word to describe the Laburnum Tunnel, it doesn’t exist! I would say my usual “fantabulous”, though it doesn’t begin to convey the majesty or beauty of this heavenly place. These magnificent photos are even more delightful when enlarged! Thank-you!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lovely to hear how much you appreciated seeing these photos Ellen! When you experience something beautiful like this, its unforgettable. It doesn’t matter that it only looks like this for a short period each year because the moment will always be there in my mind, and of course the photos help to preserve the wonderful memory and enable one to share the experience with others! Glad you enjoyed!
LikeLike
Lovely photos! Great outlook through the laburnum tunnel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right, its a brilliant position with the view going down to the reflection pool, and then, on a clear day, right down to the harbour!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful photos, Liz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad you popped in Treeographer, and that you enjoyed the beauty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Glad you got to see and photograph this while it was in bloom-just spectacular. I can see why they would need to let the grass rest between seasons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it was a fantastic experience to enjoy this beautiful tunnel. Something not to be missed!
LikeLike
absolutely amazing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
in your busy life Jodi, i have no idea how you get the time to even look at my posts but i sure appreciate your visits! thanks so much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate you too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow!! These are so beautiful and we really have something in common, I love color!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Anita! And its always a pleasure to meet another color (or in my case, ‘colour’) lover !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree! Color or Colour for me it`s called färg and that´s in Swedish 😉
LikeLike
Beautiful trees, and best if all…wildlife. People always ask us “how do you find things”? You obviously know…you look. Thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
The native pigeons make a strange descending coo-ing noise and its quite carrying. Nigel heard the sound and looked around, and spotted it resting up there. When they’re quiet they’re very difficult to spot (because if they’re not feeding, they’re generally very still)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m familiar with the ‘hard to spot’ bird issues 🙂 I can’t imagine how many I miss. We walked past a huge Bald Eagle several times yesterday before a lucky glance spotted him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its funny how they can be “hiding in plain sight” isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
how amazingly beautiful! Thanks for sharing!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure. Thanks for visiting and sharing your response Lisa!
LikeLiked by 1 person