The Tower Stairs

cuba_bell_tower_precis

 

Today I present a photo taken by a photographer whose work I admire very much. His name is Lignum Draco.

He’s been posting photo articles about his recent trip to Cuba and this photo particularly caught my attention. I’m pleased to share it here with his permission.

 

cuba-2017-033

Photo by Lignum Draco

 

“Centrally located in the Valle de los Ingenios is the Manaca Iznaga Estate and one of its dominant preserved features is the Bell Tower which you see above, built in 1816. It is 45 metres (147 ft) high and naturally I climbed it after paying the CUC$1 fee. According to historians, the bell that formerly hung on top of the tower announced the beginning and the end of the work day for the slaves that worked the fields, as well as the times for prayers to the Holy Virgin in the morning, midday, and afternoon. The tower was also used to sound an alarm in case of fire or slave escape.”

— Click on the Valle de los Ingenios link below for the full article

 

Valle de los Ingenios, Trinidad, Cuba October 2017 (19 photos)

 

Cuba 2017 Photo Series   |   Part Four

 

 

You can view more of Lignum Draco’s work at:

 

ETCETERA   ETCETERA   ETCETERA

…about nothing in particular, because “Candid photography is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get”. Photography by Lignum Draco, “The Wood Dragon” since 2013.

 

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). Photo used with permission.

 

