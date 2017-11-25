If you’re looking at this in Reader please click on the Title and read it on my blog instead (to ensure proper formatting). Thank you!
Last night I came across a very beautiful colour poem written by Antara who is 10 years old !!! Antara had contributed the poem to her Mum’s blog Colourfulcanvas. Here is Antara’s poem and I’ve made a little project out of it – I’ve selected a few of our own images, cropped them, and fitted them in alongside the verses. You can read the poem in its original format at Colours: A Delight where it is introduced by her Mum, Bhavana.
Photo Credits
The stunning leaf photo that I’ve used as a header image for the poem was taken by Anita from Perth, Australia. It is from her post Awesome Albany on her Live Your Truth blog. All other photos are taken by me, or Nigel.
Colours: A Delight
Start with Blue
It’s not new,
Let it be sky or sea
It’s loved by you and me
It stands for trust, loyalty
and truth,
Liked it as it’s really cute
When I think of Pink,
it gives me a kick
Color of flowers and compassion,
it has a lot of passion
Nice and sweet,
cute and charming too!
White,
Color of doves and snow
It indicates peace, sacrifice
lovely, calm
nice and light
We all like it
It’s full of wit
Next is Red
Color of rose and love,
It shows aggression and passion
What a combination!!
It’s the color of fire
and also shows desire
Coming up is Green
So neat and clean
It’s the color of nature,
Which indicates freshness
and life
Looks so pretty,
and so is witty
Yellow,
Color of sunshine,
shows joy
It’s full of energy
and happiness
It’s nice,
feels so beautiful
Purple,
color of flowers
It stands for wisdom, dignity
magic and creativity
Liked by all girls,
it’s beautiful plus
the best of all colors
Black,
Dark and full of power
It’s mysterious
though an elegant color
It’s evil and also full of strength
Out of darkness
comes the light!
— Poem by Antara
Posted by Exploring Colour (2017)
Well done!
Thank you Simone!
such a lovely post!
Thanks very much for your comment Jodi!
Such a lovely poem and accompanying images!
Thanks for your comment Pete! Antara’s poem inspired me to try something a wee bit creative with whatever images I could find to hand! It was fun to put together!
Out of darkness comes the light! Beautiful poem and photo montage x
Lovely poem Antara!
