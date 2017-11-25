If you’re looking at this in Reader please click on the Title and read it on my blog instead (to ensure proper formatting). Thank you!



Last night I came across a very beautiful colour poem written by Antara who is 10 years old !!! Antara had contributed the poem to her Mum’s blog Colourfulcanvas. Here is Antara’s poem and I’ve made a little project out of it – I’ve selected a few of our own images, cropped them, and fitted them in alongside the verses. You can read the poem in its original format at Colours: A Delight where it is introduced by her Mum, Bhavana.

Photo Credits

The stunning leaf photo that I’ve used as a header image for the poem was taken by Anita from Perth, Australia. It is from her post Awesome Albany on her Live Your Truth blog. All other photos are taken by me, or Nigel.

Colours: A Delight

Start with Blue

It’s not new,

Let it be sky or sea

It’s loved by you and me

It stands for trust, loyalty

and truth,

Liked it as it’s really cute

When I think of Pink,

it gives me a kick

Color of flowers and compassion,

it has a lot of passion

Nice and sweet,

cute and charming too!

White,

Color of doves and snow

It indicates peace, sacrifice

lovely, calm

nice and light

We all like it

It’s full of wit

Next is Red

Color of rose and love,

It shows aggression and passion

What a combination!!

It’s the color of fire

and also shows desire

Coming up is Green

So neat and clean

It’s the color of nature,

Which indicates freshness

and life

Looks so pretty,

and so is witty

Yellow,

Color of sunshine,

shows joy

It’s full of energy

and happiness

It’s nice,

feels so beautiful

Purple,

color of flowers

It stands for wisdom, dignity

magic and creativity

Liked by all girls,

it’s beautiful plus

the best of all colors

Black,

Dark and full of power

It’s mysterious

though an elegant color

It’s evil and also full of strength

Out of darkness

comes the light!

— Poem by Antara

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017)

