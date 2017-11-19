South African Garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden (NZ)

I’ll focus on the part of the South African garden shown in the photo below. (This photo will serve as a reference photo.) Dunedin, New Zealand.

The red blob of colour you can see down the bottom of the path…

Erica cerinthoides. Taken 05 Nov 2017

Erica cerinthoides. Taken by Nigel 07 Oct 2017

Psoralea pinnata. Taken 05 Nov 2017

Photo above is a close-up of the flowers on the small trees that you can see both to the left and to the right in the reference photo.

Kingfisher daisies have blue daisy petals and yellow centres. Taken 05 Nov 2017. The kingfisher daisies with their yellow centres team up very nicely with the large yellow-flowered plant nearby.

Next plant down the slope in the reference photo is Osteospermum ecklonis…

Older photo, taken by Nigel 16 Sept 2013

The lovely blue ground cover below the Osteospermum in the reference photo is the succulent Senecio serpens (blue chalksticks)

A few more photos from other parts of the South African garden area…

Click on photo (above) to enlarge. You can see more Psoralea pinnata trees in bloom.

Photo below: display of yellow flowers in bloom. Taken 05 Nov 2017

Lastly, a photo taken by Nigel 15 June 2017 (winter in NZ).



Very enjoyable to see all this colour in winter!

Text and photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless credited otherwise



