Ted and Ellen Jennings are photographers from Lowcountry, South Carolina and a number of times I’ve featured their images. They’ve recently contributed a guest post in my Where and What is Beauty? series.
I follow both of their blogs and can’t recommend them highly enough. I’ve learned so much about the amazing landscapes and wildlife in their area, and I particularly enjoy their photos of alligators and roseate spoonbills.
But right now, Ted is sharing about a wonderful encounter he had recently with DOLPHINS !!
CLICK on this photo to enlarge
“There are types of shots all wildlife / nature photographers try to find. The different and rare moments. We were lucky enough to have found this.
Dolphins will herd fish, as a group (the pod) into shallow water for feeding. Some however will actually push the fish onto the shore. Once on shore these Dolphins will follow them, catch them, then roll back into the deeper water.”
Visit Ted’s original post for the full text: Dolphin, Strand Feeding
“I went through my shots and found I have captured 3 separate stranding’s. I may never witness this again, standing with wild dolphins, so I will probably have 1 page for each. Yesterday was over 1,000 photos and miles of hiking and dolphins were only part of the day.” – Ted to me via ‘comments’ 17 Nov 2017
Two Pages published to date:
Blog and Website Links
Ted Jennings – Blog | TPJ Photography
Ellen Jennings – Blog | Passing By Photo
Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). Image used with permission
Stunning and impressive pictures!
LikeLike
Thank you, Liz, for the links and your kind words!
LikeLike
What i like about photography is they capture those moments which make us smile later when we look at them and plus i like the information you have provided wow 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ted and Ellen really put in the hard yards but it results in superb photography and this encounter is really remarkable!
LikeLike
Indeed 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I didn’t realise dolphins could come in that close without the risk of being stranded. How clever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t know either!
LikeLike
Liz, thank you so much. We appreciate all your support.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re very welcome Ted!
LikeLike
Cute animal…
LikeLiked by 1 person
and very intelligent!
LikeLiked by 1 person