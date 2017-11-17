Australian Flowers at Dunedin Botanic Garden (NZ)

I’d like to welcome the new followers who have joined since “Discover” featured my blog last night. And a big thank you to the 100 people who followed after I started in May this year, and before the Discover feature.

On with the post, with photos from Dunedin Botanic Garden…

We walked through part of the Australian Garden on Saturday and were greatly taken with this billowing mass of white blossom. I’ve just found the name I was going to provide can’t possibly be correct so it must remain nameless for now.

Close-up of the flowers (above) and another view below…

Pretty pink blossom. Click on photo to enlarge…

This is an interesting one. Richea dracophylla. Similar appearance to our native Dracophyllum that I profiled in Curly Character. This (below) is endemic to Tasmania.

I found a blog post about the Richea by a person who grows it commercially in Tasmania. The author said the flowers are long-lasting if picked just as they are opening. The post has excellent macro close-up shots of the flowers.

Lovely everlasting flowers that we found blooming in the Australian Garden in early October. Very straggly plant (perhaps too much shade?) but beautiful big flowers.

Back to Saturday, we found a bumble bee busy on a Banksia flower…

The actual colour of the Banksia flower was more like the photo below…

I found another Banksia plant that had a deeper, golden yellow flower…

Lovely form of Prostanthera (mint bush) named ‘Poorinda Ballerina’

Lastly, I liked this Eucalyptus tree and the flowers near it…

Click on the photo to enlarge

Text by Exploring Colour. Photos by Exploring Colour and Nigel

