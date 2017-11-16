Leptospermum Flowers at Dunedin Botanic Garden (NZ)

On Saturday 11 Nov we spent some time admiring part of the Australian Garden, which is quite entertaining because it surrounds the bird aviaries and, depending on the time of day, can be pretty noisy!

I’ve been kindly advised by Dunedin Botanic Garden staff that the above plant is Leptospermum ‘Mesmereyes’ – isn’t that a wonderful cultivar name?

And the photo below is Leptospermum ‘Tickled Pink’, another great name!

New Zealand native Leptospermum is known as manuka or tea-tree and we have many lovely cultivars. As far as I know NZ and Aussie varieties of Leptospermum have been crossed to create even better flowers and for better disease-resistance so I can only say that it makes it very difficult to say anything definitive about them! Beautiful flowers though!

Photo above is a crop that I took out of another photo of Leptospermum ‘Mesmereyes’

Photo below is what the above crop came from…

Photo below is another one I took of Leptospermum ‘Tickled Pink’

Since writing this post, I’ve just remembered that I planted ‘Tickled Pink’ in the last garden that we owned. It was just a young plant but flowered profusely right from the get-go. Its a fantastic plant!

Hope to do another post soon with other flowers from the Australian garden and I’ll see if Nigel got some good shots that I can include!

