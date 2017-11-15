Beauty – An Open Heart

Guest Post By Karen
Bottlebrush Red Photography
Fine Art Flower Photography
What is Beauty and Where can you find it?
“Belle”
To see beauty, to feel it, to breathe it and portray it
In your Photography, you must have an open heart.
A Heart filled with love and appreciation,
For all that lies around you.
Lighthouse Beach in stormy weather.
On the last morning at Sugarloaf Point at Seal Rocks,
Stormy weather settled in, the sun broke through the clouds intermittently,
Lighting up sections of the beach.
I see beauty everywhere in stormy weather,
From the sultry, rain-laden clouds to the way the Ocean mist drifts by you.
Standing on the edge of the cliff overlooking Lighthouse Beach,
I could feel the beauty, and the majesty and I breathed it in,
Rejoicing in all Nature’s Glory.
Looking Up at The Grand Arch at Jenolan Caves.
To me, the contrast and colours of the rock against the Blue sky,
And the shaded vegetation, Is truly Beautiful.
Red Gerbera Daisy
Flowers are beautiful too, and I Photograph many.
Silvery, soft hairs on tiny new leaves always gives a moment of delight.
Your frame of mind, greatly affects the way in which you view the world.
“Beauty cannot be defined,
It may be a touch, a thought, a sound or something you see.
But Beauty is something that always lies,
In the eyes of the Beholder.”
Website – Bottle Brush Red Photography
Copyright © All Rights Reserved Bottle Brush Red Photography
Belle stole my heart! Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too, Jodi! Beautiful indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Jodi! I am glad you like this image.
LikeLike
A magnificent blog filled with beauty and wonder, and an appreciation for the natural world! Your frame of mind certainly sits with me, too, Karen. Being open to nature certainly fills the heart with its riches, and is very satisfying and inspiring, as well as being so very, very beautiful!
Thank you, Liz, for another wonderful guest post in this amazing series!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the wonderful expression of appreciation Pete and its a great joy to me that you’re finding the series “amazing”. Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are more than welcome, Liz! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank You Pete, and thanks for taking the time to look at my website.
LikeLike
“Your frame of mind, greatly affects the way in which you view the world.” That’ so true!! Therfore open your mind and you will see in every creature something what is beautiful! Lovely pictures Karen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Simone for recommending that I visit Karen’s website and invite her to contribute. Great idea! and I’m very pleased to discover Karen’s work and to host this beautiful guest post!
LikeLike
Thanks Simone!
LikeLike
Nice reflection, & lovely photos. A good capturing of ‘Nature’s glory’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for coming by Helen! I’d love to make more trips to Australia. They have such unique flora and fauna, and spectacular and diverse landscape. I’m totally awed by the place!
LikeLike
Thank You!
LikeLike
Simply beautiful–heartfelt words and spectacular images.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks so much for your appreciation of this lovely post Mike! Best, Liz
LikeLike
I am definitely enjoying the series of guest posts on beauty and have not totally excluded the possibility of contributing to it some time in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad you’re enjoying the series Mike and to receive your comment made me smile! The door is always open 🙂
LikeLike
Thank You Mike, I am glad you liked this post.
LikeLike